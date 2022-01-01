RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de NormandieLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Normandie
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Letot- Bayeux 1995 - 1999
Lycée Agricole De Saint Lo Thère- Le hommet d'arthenay 1996 - 2002
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Mélina MARIE (LEPOULTIER)
Vit à :
CONDE SUR VIRE, France
Née le :
15 avril 1984 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
AIDE SOIGNANTE
Mes goûts et passions
