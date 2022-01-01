Michael ARNOULD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maurice Bertand (Nomexy)- Nomexy 1979 - 1988
-
Collège Louis Pergaud- Chatel sur moselle 1988 - 1990
-
Collège Charlemagne- Bruyeres 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Georges Baumont- Saint die 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Pierre Mendès-france- Epinal 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Michelin - Ouvrier (Production)- GOLBEY 1997 - 1998
-
Garrett (Honeywell) - Ouvrier (Production)- THAON LES VOSGES 1998 - 2000
-
SOGETREL - Technicien (Technique)- Thaon les vosges 2000 - 2007
-
ERT TECHNOLOGIES - Technicien radiocom (Technique)- Thaon les vosges 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
8ème Gcp- Wittlich 1998 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael ARNOULD
-
Vit Ã :
DOCELLES, France
-
NÃ© le :
4 mars 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La vie est belle , profitons-en!
Profession :
Technicien RADIOCOM
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael ARNOULD a reconnu Arnaud BONNE sur la photo annee 1989/1990 5°4
-
Michael ARNOULD a reconnu Michael ARNOULD sur la photo annee 1989/1990 5°4