Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Michelin  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  GOLBEY 1997 - 1998

  • Garrett (Honeywell)  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  THAON LES VOSGES 1998 - 2000

  • SOGETREL  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Thaon les vosges 2000 - 2007

  • ERT TECHNOLOGIES  - Technicien radiocom (Technique)

     -  Thaon les vosges 2008 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michael ARNOULD

  • Vit Ã  :

    DOCELLES, France

  • NÃ© le :

    4 mars 1977 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    La vie est belle , profitons-en!

  • Profession :

    Technicien RADIOCOM

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :