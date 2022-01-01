Michaël AUBIGNY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Villebeon 1984 - maintenant
-
Collège Jacques Prévert- Lorrez le bocage preaux 1992 - 1994
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Nemours 1994 - 1995
-
Collège Jean De La Fontaine- Le mee sur seine 1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Joliot Curie- Dammarie les lys 1997 - 2001
-
CEFP- Paris 2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
V2f- Paris 2001 - 2003
-
Pion + Prof + Licence Français Langue Etrangère- Lyon 2003 - 2005
-
Matériel Médical 77- Paris 2005 - 2009
-
APPLE FRANCE- Lyon 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michaël AUBIGNY
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né le :
9 févr. 1981 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté APPLE FRANCE à son parcours professionnel
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté Matériel Médical 77 à son parcours professionnel
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté Pion + Prof + Licence Français Langue Etrangère à son parcours professionnel
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté V2f à son parcours professionnel
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté CEFP à son parcours scolaire
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté Lycée Joliot Curie à son parcours scolaire
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté Collège Jean De La Fontaine à son parcours scolaire
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté Collège Arthur Rimbaud à son parcours scolaire
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté Collège Jacques Prévert à son parcours scolaire
-
Michaël AUBIGNY a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE à son parcours scolaire