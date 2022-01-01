Michael BERTHELOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michael BERTHELOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    MOULIN SUR ALLIER, France

  • NÃ© le :

    16 mai 1979 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    MÃ©canicien

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Voitures

    Voyages