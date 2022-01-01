Michael BLANCHARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Du Centre (Le Teil)- Le teil 1988 - 1990
Collège Chabrillan- Montelimar 1990 - 1994
Lycée Chabrillan- Montelimar 1994 - 1998
Prepa Pc La Martinière Monplaisir- Lyon 1998 - 1999
IUT MESURES PHYSIQUES- Grenoble 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
Compagnie Francaise Du Méthane- Paris 2001 - 2005
Grtgaz- Lyon 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michael BLANCHARD
Vit à :
COMMUNAY, France
Né le :
2 avril 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
