Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jacques Prévert- Houdain 1986 - 1987
-
-
Collège Edmond Rostand- Bruay la buissiere 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel André Malraux- Bethune 1991 - 1995
-
-
Annexe Lycée André Malraux- Bethune 1995 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
MLA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Bethune 1997 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Propoker62- Bethune 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael BOUTON
-
Vit Ã :
LAPUGNOY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael BOUTON a reconnu Michael BOUTON sur la photo 6ème D
-
Michael BOUTON a ajoutÃ© Collège Jacques Prévert Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michael BOUTON a reconnu Michael BOUTON sur la photo 3e
-
Michael BOUTON a ajoutÃ© JACQUES PREVERT Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michael BOUTON a reconnu Michael BOUTON sur la photo 5eA