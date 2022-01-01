RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FOURCROY- Paris 1975 - 1981
-
Collège Carnot- Paris 1981 - 1984
-
Collège Pierre De Ronsard- Paris 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Meudon 1986 - 1987
-
ECCIP- Paris 1987 - 1991
-
Université Paris Sorbonne - Paris Iv- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
Cnfa- Paris 2003 - 2004
Parcours club
-
La Nef- Paris 1980 - 1998
-
Cercle Féminin De Paris- Paris 1981 - 1988
-
CLUB DU VIEUX MANOIR- Guise 1984 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
1er Régiment De Commandement Et De Soutien- Trier (trèves) 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Mairie De Buc - Animateur (Autre)- Buc 1992 - 1994
-
Ufcv Versailles - Animateur (Autre)- Versailles 1994 - 1995
-
SERVAIR CESAF - Steward (Autre)- Paris 1996 - 1996
-
Europcar France (Europcar) - Convoyeur (Autre)- NANTERRE 1997 - 1998
-
Ccf-bpi - Aide comptable (Autre)- Paris 1998 - 1998
-
Hertz - Directeur Adjoint d'Agence (Commercial)- PARIS 1999 - 1999
-
MAIRIE DE COLOMBES - Coordonateur du CEL (Autre)- Colombes 2000 - 2003
-
AXIOME - Formateur en Animation (Autre)- Paris 2005 - 2006
-
Jmsa - Formateur (Autre)- Creil 2006 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael CHAUVIN
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
21 mars 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Consultant en mobilité et Formateur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3