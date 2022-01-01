RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Nice
MichaÃ«l CREUSY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES MIRANDOLES- Le cannet 1977 - 1985
-
Collège Stanislas- Cannes 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Stanislas- Cannes 1989 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :MichaÃ«l CREUSY
-
Vit Ã :
NICE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
MichaÃ«l CREUSY a reconnu MichaÃ«l CREUSY sur la photo CM2
-
MichaÃ«l CREUSY a reconnu MichaÃ«l CREUSY sur la photo 1ere année de maternelle
-
MichaÃ«l CREUSY a reconnu MichaÃ«l CREUSY sur la photo ?
-
MichaÃ«l CREUSY a ajoutÃ© Lycée Stanislas Ã son parcours scolaire
-
MichaÃ«l CREUSY a ajoutÃ© Collège Stanislas Ã son parcours scolaire
-
MichaÃ«l CREUSY a ajoutÃ© Ecole Les Mirandoles Ã son parcours scolaire