Michael FLICK est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HOHBERG- Strasbourg 1977 - 1979
-
Ecole Exen Pire- Schiltigheim 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Kléber- Strasbourg 1984 - 1989
-
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 1989 - 1992
-
IUT INFORMATIQUE- Illkirch graffenstaden 1993 - 1995
-
Institut Des Techniques Informatiques (Itin)- Cergy 1995 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
128eme Bitch Camp- Bitche 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
TRANSGENE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 1995 - 1997
-
MGEL - Commercial (Commercial)- Strasbourg 1997 - 1997
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Développeur (Informatique)- ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN 1998 - 1999
-
ALTAIR TECHNOLOGIES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Strasbourg 1998 - 1999
-
Trium / Mitsubishi Electric - Développeur (Informatique)- Rennes 2000 - 2003
-
WAVECOM - Développeur (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux 2003 - 2004
-
Transiciel (Sogeti) - Informaticien (Informatique)- CESSON SEVIGNE 2004 - 2005
-
Sogeti High Tech (Sogeti) - Informaticien (Informatique)- CESSON SEVIGNE 2005 - maintenant
-
Sogeti High Tech (Sogeti) - Informaticien (Informatique)- SAINT GREGOIRE 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael FLICK
-
-
Né le :
10 janv. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello,
Si nos chemins se sont croisés, laissez-moi un ptit mot.
Profession :
Ingénieur en informatique
Enfants :
2