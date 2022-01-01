RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Parly
Michael GAILLARD (GAILLARD)
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
7ème Bataillon De Chasseurs Alpins- Bourg saint maurice 1998 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael GAILLARD (GAILLARD)
-
Vit à :
PARLY, France
-
Né le :
27 avril 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable technique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
