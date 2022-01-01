Michael GAUTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Loge Des Bois- Senonches 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel Sully- Nogent le rotrou 1988 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Henri Becquerel- Tours 1990 - 1991
-
Lycée Edouard Branly- Dreux 1991 - 1993
-
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Edouard Branly- Dreux 1991 - 1993
-
IUT GEII- Tours 1993 - 1995
-
CNAM- Versailles 1998 - 2005
Parcours militaire
-
6-12 ème Régiment De Cuirassiers- Olivet 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Responsable de projet (Technique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
12 annÃ©es en charge du dÃ©veloppement de calculateurs Ã©lectroniques embarquÃ©s. Rompu aux mÃ©thodes de l'ingÃ©nierie automobile, aux outils qualitÃ©s et Ã l'industrialisation.1996 - 2008
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Chef de projet (Technique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1996 - 2008
-
Biomérieux - Global project manager (Technique)- LYON 2010 - 2010
-
Akka Technologies - Chef de projet (Technique)- LYON 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael GAUTIER
-
Vit Ã :
GLEIZÃ‰, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 dÃ©c. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael GAUTIER a ajoutÃ© Psa Peugeot Citroen Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michael GAUTIER a reconnu Christine TESSIER sur la photo 3èmeB en 1987
-
Michael GAUTIER a reconnu Christine TESSIER sur la photo 6 ème
-
Michael GAUTIER a reconnu Christine TESSIER sur la photo 4èmeB en 1986
-
Michael GAUTIER a reconnu Sandrine PELLETIER (SERREAU) sur la photo 1F2 adapt
-
Michael GAUTIER a reconnu Gilles DEVOS sur la photo 1F2 adapt
-
Michael GAUTIER a reconnu Michael GAUTIER sur la photo Terminale F2
-
Michael GAUTIER a reconnu Michael GAUTIER sur la photo 2ème DB_ 6ieme cuir_95_08 Peloton P2
-
Michael GAUTIER a ajoutÃ© Biomerieux Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michael GAUTIER a ajoutÃ© Akka Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michael GAUTIER a reconnu Michael GAUTIER sur la photo 1F2 adapt