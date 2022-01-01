Michael GEORGES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michael GEORGES

  • Vit à :

    MERY SUR OISE, France

  • Né le :

    6 avril 1974 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Employé de mairie

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    Je rêve d'y aller :