Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN SARRAILH- Saint gratien 1977 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Zay- Saint gratien 1986 - 1987
-
Collège Langevin-wallon- Saint gratien 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Gustave Monod- Enghien les bains 1990 - 1992
Parcours club
-
AS SAINT GRATIEN HB- Saint gratien 1989 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael GEORGES
-
Vit à :
MERY SUR OISE, France
-
Né le :
6 avril 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Employé de mairie
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2