Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Mozart (Charleville Mezieres)- Charleville mezieres 1978 - 1982
-
Ecole Pierre Brossolette (Charleville Mezieres)- Charleville mezieres 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Roger Salengros- Charleville mezieres 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Monge- Charleville mezieres
de seconde a terminale litteraire1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Professionnel Armand Malaise- Charleville mezieres 1997 - 1999
-
AFPA- Champs sur marne 2006 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael GILLET
-
Vit Ã :
CHARLEVILLE MEZIERES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire administratif
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael GILLET a reconnu Mickael JOIGNEAUX sur la photo BAC PRO MAVMS 2 ème année
-
Michael GILLET a reconnu Mickael JOIGNEAUX sur la photo BAC PRO MAVMS 1ère année
-
Michael GILLET a reconnu Michael GILLET sur la photo CE2
-
Michael GILLET a ajoutÃ© Ecole Mozart (Charleville Mezieres) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michael GILLET a reconnu Michael GILLET sur la photo CM2