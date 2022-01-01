RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Guerville
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE SENNEVILLE- Guerville 1981 - 1985
-
Collège La Vaucouleurs- Mantes la ville 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Mantes la jolie 1990 - 1996
Parcours club
-
Tennis De Table- Rosny sur seine 1995 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
53ème Régiment Transmission- Luneville 1996 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
SEDONA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael GODARD
-
Vit Ã :
GUERVILLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 mars 1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable infrastructure
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Cambodge - Espagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - Suisse - Tunisie
-
