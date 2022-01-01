RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Melay
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle- Mereville 1978 - 1980
-
Ecole Provence (Liverdun)- Liverdun 1980 - 1982
-
JACQUES BREL- Baillargues 1983 - 1983
-
Ecole Cité Mion- Montpellier 1984 - 1986
-
école Maternelle Alphonse Daudet- Montpellier 1986 - 1987
-
ECOLE EUGENE POTTIER- Montpellier 1987 - 1987
-
ECOLES SAINTE CATHERINE- Toulon 1987 - 1988
-
Collège Peiresc- Toulon 1988 - 1990
-
école D'a.m.p. Du Chp De Pau- Pau 1990 - 1990
-
CFA HOTELLERIE- Dax 1990 - 1991
-
Cfa Des Métiers De La Bouche- Montpellier 1991 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
HOTEL RESTAURANT DES TOURISTES- Lestelle betharram 1990 - 1990
-
AUBERGE DE LA FERME- Mont de marsan 1990 - 1991
-
L AUBE ROUGE- Castelnau le lez 1991 - 1992
-
MOUSSY TRAITEUR- Saint clement de riviere 1992 - 1993
-
1 Er Régiment De Dragons- Lure 1993 - 1994
-
Campanile Luneville- Luneville 1995 - 1996
-
Patisserie Kieffer- La bresse 1996 - 1996
-
La Marine 34280 Carnon- Carnon plage 1997 - 1997
-
Leclerc Raon-l'étape- Raon l'etape 1998 - 1999
-
LES BAINS DE SAILLONS- Saillon 1998 - 2000
-
Brasserie Les Rives Du Lac- Gerardmer 1999 - 1999
-
WEELING CAFE- Ventabren 2001 - 2002
-
Sonopros- Nimes 2002 - 2003
-
Pâtisserie Noailles- Nimes 2003 - 2004
-
La Fourchette Des Arènes- Nimes 2004 - 2005
-
BARBAUX TRAITEUR- Cornimont 2006 - 2006
-
Boulangerie Heissler- Epinal 2008 - 2011
-
La Fourchette Melayotte- Melay
nouveau challenge2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael HEISSLER
-
Vit Ã :
JORXEY, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 juin 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
