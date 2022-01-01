Michael KELLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LAVOISIER- La rochelle 1979 - 1985
-
Ecole De Baillac (Puilboreau)- Puilboreau 1985 - 1987
-
Collège Beauregard- La rochelle 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Léonce Vieljeux- La rochelle 1991 - 1996
-
GENIE CIVIL- La rochelle 1996 - 1998
Parcours club
-
CANARDS ROCHELAIS- La rochelle 1981 - 1984
-
OPMVS- La rochelle 1984 - 1987
-
LA ROCHELLE NATATION- La rochelle 1988 - 1994
-
Karaté Club Puilboreau- Puilboreau 1994 - 1998
-
-
Football Américain Les Alligators- Rochefort 2013 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
519 Regiment Du Train- La rochelle
BCH escadron amphibie peleton N°21998 - 1999
-
Robert Bosch (France) Sa - Technicien (Technique)- Rodez 1999 - 2007
-
EADS Sogerma (Eads) - Technicien (Technique)- ROCHEFORT 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael KELLER
-
Vit à :
SAINT JEAN D'ANGLE, France
-
Né le :
9 mars 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou, envie de refaire connaissance, voir ce que je suis devenu....
alors mail-moi!! à keller.michael@orange.fr
Profession :
Technicien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
