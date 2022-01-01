Election législatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • ATIS INFORMATIQUE  - Ingénieur commercial (Marketing)

     -  Niort

    Conseils en solutions graphiques

    1996 - 1998

  • ATLANTIQUE SERVICES

     -  Bordeaux

    Infographiste et webmaster

    1998 - 2000

  • SIGNALS  - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Perigny

    Inphogaphiste, et webmaster

    2000 - 2010

  • MKLFACTORY  - Webdesign (Communication)

     -  Rivedoux plage

    Réalisation de site internet en freelance sous portage salarial

    2002 - maintenant

  • Comptoir Du Bois  - Chargé de Développement Webemarketing (Marketing)

     -  Perigny 2010 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michael LARDEUX

  • Vit à :

    RIVEDOUX PLAGE, France

  • Né le :

    17 nov. 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous :)))

  • Profession :

    Infographiste Multimédia

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :