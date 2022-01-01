RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rivedoux-Plage
Michael LARDEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle- Rivedoux plage 1976 - maintenant
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Rivedoux plage 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Les Salières- Saint martin de re 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Léonce Vieljeux- La rochelle 1988 - 1990
-
Saint Exupéry- La rochelle 1990 - 1992
-
Sup'tg Niort- Niort
3 ème année de spécialisation option Marketing Communication1992 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
Alcyon Entreprise D'insertion- Perigny
Service communication1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
ATIS INFORMATIQUE - Ingénieur commercial (Marketing)- Niort
Conseils en solutions graphiques1996 - 1998
-
ATLANTIQUE SERVICES- Bordeaux
Infographiste et webmaster1998 - 2000
-
SIGNALS - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Perigny
Inphogaphiste, et webmaster2000 - 2010
-
MKLFACTORY - Webdesign (Communication)- Rivedoux plage
Réalisation de site internet en freelance sous portage salarial2002 - maintenant
-
Comptoir Du Bois - Chargé de Développement Webemarketing (Marketing)- Perigny 2010 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Sao Sport Automobile Océan- La rochelle
créateur et webmaster du site2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael LARDEUX
-
Vit à :
RIVEDOUX PLAGE, France
-
Né le :
17 nov. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous :)))
Profession :
Infographiste Multimédia
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - Canada - Chili - Égypte - États-Unis - Inde - Jordanie - Madagascar - Nouvelle-Zélande - Pérou - Yémen
-
Michael LARDEUX a ajouté Comptoir Du Bois à son parcours professionnel