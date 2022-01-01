RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Jouy-le-Moutier
Michael LE NEGARET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU CENTRE- Chantilly 1976 - 1977
-
C;e;s Rue D Aumale- Chantilly 1977 - 1979
-
Collège Les Bourgognes- Chantilly 1979 - 1980
-
Collège Les Touleuses- Cergy 1980 - 1982
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Saint ouen l'aumone 1982 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
49 Eme Regiment De Transmissions- Pontoise 1989 - 1990
-
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN- Velizy villacoublay 1990 - maintenant
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1991 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael LE NEGARET
-
Vit Ã :
JOUY LE MOUTIER, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 mai 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
4 enfants
Profession :
RÃ©fÃ©rentiel approvisionnement secteur automobile
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael LE NEGARET a ajoutÃ© PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michael LE NEGARET a reconnu Michael LE NEGARET sur la photo 5ème - Année scolaire 1978-1979
-
Michael LE NEGARET a reconnu Michael LE NEGARET sur la photo CM1
-
Michael LE NEGARET a reconnu Michael LE NEGARET sur la photo CM1
-
Michael LE NEGARET a reconnu Michael LE NEGARET sur la photo 4ème