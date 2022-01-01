RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tignieu-Jameyzieu
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Vire 1985 - 1991
Collège Val De Vire- Vire 1991 - 1996
C.i.f.a.c- Caen 1996 - 1998
Aft Iftim- Vire 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
Sarl Feillet Scierie - Ouvrier- Tinchebray 2000 - 2007
Messagerie Laitieres Vire - Magasinier (Production)- Vire 2009 - maintenant
Modem Vire - Conseiller departemental calvados (Communication)- Vire
MODEM parti politique situé a Vire. Siege herouville st clair.2014 - 2017
Parti Républicain - Members les républicains 14 (Communication)- Paris
Membre sur la 6ème circonscription de vire2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michael LECHEVALIER
Vit à :
VIRE, France
Né le :
29 juil. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Magasinier
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
