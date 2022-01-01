RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Vitrolles
Michael LEVASSEUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Georges Clémenceau- Grenoble 1978 - 1981
-
Collège Charles Munch- Grenoble 1981 - 1982
-
Collège Externat Notre-dame- Grenoble 1982 - 1984
-
Collège Jacques Prévert- Verson 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée P S De Laplace- Caen 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Raoul Follereau- Belfort
2i (informatique Industrielle)1988 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Tulle (Ciga)- Tulle 1993 - 1993
-
SERRIB - Informaticien (Informatique)- Belfort 1994 - 1999
-
Fujitsu Services- Lyon 1999 - 2007
-
FUJITSU SERVICES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Puteaux 1999 - 2007
-
Capgemini- MONTBONNOT 2005 - 2007
-
Sogeti High Tech (Sogeti) - Informaticien (Informatique)- MONTBONNOT
Administrateur Réseau2007 - 2011
-
Sogeti High Tech (Sogeti) - Responsable informatique- AIX EN PROVENCE 2011 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
C.o.g Vesoul- Vesoul 1993 - 1994
-
BT VESOUL- Vesoul 1993 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael LEVASSEUR
-
Vit à :
VITROLLES, France
-
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mike13.levasseur@free.fr
Profession :
Technicien Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael LEVASSEUR a ajouté Fujitsu Services à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael LEVASSEUR a ajouté Bt Vesoul à son parcours militaire