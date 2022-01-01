Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Erstein

Michael LUCCISANO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Saplast  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  Strasbourg 2001 - 2001

  • JPE  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  Duttlenheim 2001 - 2002

  • Biothys Gmbh  - Directeur de production (Production)

     -  WillstÃ¤tt 2002 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michael LUCCISANO

  • Vit Ã  :

    ERSTEIN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 dÃ©c. 1980 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable de production

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :