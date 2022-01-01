RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Tilques
Michael MAILLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège De La Morinie- Saint omer 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Saint omer 1990 - 1994
-
IUT A- Lille 1994 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael MAILLOT
-
Vit à :
TILQUES, France
-
Né le :
21 mai 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistant Responsable de Projet Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael MAILLOT a reconnu Ludovic MANSART sur la photo 3 eme E
-
Michael MAILLOT a reconnu David VINCENT sur la photo 3 eme E
-
Michael MAILLOT a reconnu Michael MAILLOT sur la photo 3 eme E
-
Michael MAILLOT a ajouté IUT A à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael MAILLOT a ajouté Lycée Blaise Pascal à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael MAILLOT a ajouté Collège De La Morinie à son parcours scolaire