Michael MALLET est sur Copains d'avant.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Camille Lassaux (Rethel)- Rethel 1976 - 1987
-
Collège Vallière- Sault les rethel 2006 - 2007
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael MALLET
-
Vit à :
SAULT LES RETHEL, France
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Separe un enfant
Profession :
Cariste
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
1