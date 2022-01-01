Michael MARIAZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Paul Langevin Ville La Grand- Ville la grand 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Des Glières- Annemasse 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Berthollet- Annecy 1990 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael MARIAZ
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michael MARIAZ a ajouté Collège Paul Langevin Ville La Grand à son parcours scolaire