RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Saint-Étienne-de-Montluc
Michael MAROLLEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Grands-bois- Saint herblain 1973 - 1981
-
Collège Theophane Venard- Nantes 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Jeanne Bernard- Saint herblain 1985 - 1990
-
ENSEC- Nantes 1990 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael MAROLLEAU
-
Vit à :
SAINT ETIENNE DE MONTLUC, France
-
Né le :
3 sept. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michael MAROLLEAU a ajouté Lycée Jeanne Bernard à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael MAROLLEAU a reconnu Michael MAROLLEAU sur la photo 4ème A
-
Michael MAROLLEAU a ajouté Ensec à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael MAROLLEAU a ajouté Collège Theophane Venard à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael MAROLLEAU a ajouté Ecole Les Grands-bois à son parcours scolaire