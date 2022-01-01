RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Landerrouet-sur-SÃ©gur
Michael MASSIGNANI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège- Podensac 1983 - 1988
-
Collège- Podensac 1983 - 1988
-
LEGTA DE BLANQUEFORT- Blanquefort 1988 - 1991
-
Legta De Pau-montardon- Montardon 1991 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael MASSIGNANI
-
Vit Ã :
LANDERROUET SUR SEGUR, France
-
NÃ© le :
9 sept. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agriculteur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael MASSIGNANI a reconnu SÃ©bastien MECH sur la photo BTS PA 1 ere année
-
-
-
Michael MASSIGNANI a ajoutÃ© Legta De Blanquefort Ã son parcours scolaire
-
-
-
Michael MASSIGNANI a ajoutÃ© Legta De Pau-montardon Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michael MASSIGNANI a ajoutÃ© Legta De Pau-montardon Ã son parcours scolaire