Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Valcourt- Toul 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Louis Majorelle- Toul 1992 - 1996
-
Iut Nancy Brabois - Le Montet (Nancy I)- Nancy 1996 - 1997
-
ESICE- Nancy 1998 - 2000
-
IDRAC- Lyon 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
INDUSTEEL CREUSOT - Employé (Autre)- Le creusot 2003 - 2004
-
Industeel Loire - Employé (Autre)- Rive de gier 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael MENY
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Acheteur
Mes goûts et passions
