Michael MICHAEL LE GALL (LE GALL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Troudousten (Morlaix)- Morlaix 1992 - 1996
-
Collège Saint-augustin- Morlaix 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Tristan Corbière- Plourin les morlaix 2001 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael MICHAEL LE GALL (LE GALL)
-
Vit à :
VILLEFRANCHE SUR SAÔNE, France
-
Né le :
13 oct. 1986 (35 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gendarme
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael MICHAEL LE GALL (LE GALL) a ajouté Lycée Tristan Corbière à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael MICHAEL LE GALL (LE GALL) a ajouté Collège Saint-augustin à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael MICHAEL LE GALL (LE GALL) a ajouté Ecole Troudousten (Morlaix) à son parcours scolaire