MichaÃ«l MICHAÃ‹L MERCIER (MERCIER)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROUSSON- Nimes 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Emmanuel D'alzon- Nimes 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Emmanuel D'alzon- Nimes 1988 - 1989
-
CHAMBRE DE COMMERCE- Nimes
Bac Pro Compta1989 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
6 Rcs 6 Ctd- Nimes
Service Militaire - Brigadier Chef1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
SUD GARDIENNAGE SERVICES - Chef de poste (Autre)- Nimes 1998 - maintenant
-
SGS NIMES - Chef de poste (Autre)- Nimes 1998 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
CSAM- Nimes 2007 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :MichaÃ«l MICHAÃ‹L MERCIER (MERCIER)
-
Vit Ã :
NIMES, France
-
NÃ© le :
15 fÃ©vr. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Elle est pas belle la vie !!!
Profession :
Chef d'Equipe
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
MichaÃ«l MICHAÃ‹L MERCIER (MERCIER) a reconnu MichaÃ«l MERCIER sur la photo 6eme RCS
-
MichaÃ«l MICHAÃ‹L MERCIER (MERCIER) a reconnu MichaÃ«l MERCIER sur la photo 1ere année Bac Pro Compta
-
MichaÃ«l MICHAÃ‹L MERCIER (MERCIER) a reconnu MichaÃ«l MERCIER sur la photo CLASSE BEP ACC. 1991/1992
-
MichaÃ«l MICHAÃ‹L MERCIER (MERCIER) a reconnu MichaÃ«l MERCIER sur la photo maternelle 2ème section