MichaÃ«l MICHAÃ‹L MERCIER (MERCIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 6 Rcs 6 Ctd

     -  Nimes

    Service Militaire - Brigadier Chef

    1994 - 1995

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

  • CSAM

     -  Nimes 2007 - 2008

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Elle est pas belle la vie !!!

  • Profession :

    Chef d'Equipe

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :