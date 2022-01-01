RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Héricourt
Michael MONTCHARMONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maurice Henry (Bavilliers)- Bavilliers 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Privé Sainte-marie- Belfort 1988 - 1994
-
Lycée Privé Sainte-marie- Belfort 1988 - 1994
-
Lycée Professionnel Denis Diderot- Bavilliers 1994 - 1996
-
Cfai Nord Franche-comté- Belfort 1996 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Belzon Richardot - électromécanicien (Technique)- Bavilliers 2000 - 2002
-
Usine D'incineration (Sertrid) - électromécanicien (Technique)- Bourogne 2002 - maintenant
-
VEOLIA- Sochaux 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael MONTCHARMONT
-
Vit à :
HERICOURT, France
-
Né le :
7 avril 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a ajouté Collège Privé Sainte-marie à son parcours scolaire
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a ajouté VEOLIA à son parcours professionnel
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Jerome KIEFFER sur la photo seconde
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Michael MONTCHARMONT sur la photo seconde
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Eric ROBERT sur la photo seconde
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Philippe KIBLER sur la photo 3eme2
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Nathalie RECEVEUR (APRIN) sur la photo 3eme2
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Michael MONTCHARMONT sur la photo 3eme2
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Jean-Nicolas CORDIER sur la photo 3eme2
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Régis CHRETIEN sur la photo 4eme 6
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Nathalie RECEVEUR (APRIN) sur la photo 4eme 6
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Michael MONTCHARMONT sur la photo 4eme 6
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Alexandre AUBRY sur la photo 4eme 6
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Nathalie RECEVEUR (APRIN) sur la photo 6eme
-
Michael MONTCHARMONT a reconnu Michael MONTCHARMONT sur la photo 6eme