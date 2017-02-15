Michael PHILIPPOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • OFUP  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Nancy 1995 - 1995

  • GPV  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Annonay 1996 - 1997

  • SOLINEST  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Brunstatt 1998 - 2001

  • SOLINEST SA  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Brunstatt 1998 - 2001

  • SOLINEST  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Sausheim 1998 - 2001

  • Scala Ece Hungary Kft - Budapest  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Le plessis robinson 2001 - 2004

  • ORANGE LA REUNION  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint denis 2004 - maintenant

  • ORANGE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint denis de la rÃ©union 2004 - maintenant

  • ORANGE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint denis chaudron 2004 - maintenant

  • ORANGE REUNION  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  St denis 2004 - maintenant

  • Orange Réunion  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint denis 2004 - maintenant

    Michael PHILIPPOT

    MONTPELLIER, France

    6 avril 1973 (49 ans)

    Après la Hongrie, la Réunion, Paris, Bordeaux, nous avons atterri avec nos 2 filles à Montpellier

    Directeur Assistance Technique

    mariÃ©(e)

    2

