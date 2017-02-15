Michael PHILIPPOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
FJEP- Frouard 1978 - 1982
-
OFP TENNIS DE TABLE- Frouard 1978 - 1981
-
Bde Sup'est- Nancy 1993 - 1995
-
Festival Rock Lycée- Nancy 1995 - 1998
-
O SEA BLEU- Saint gilles les bains 2008 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
LES FLEURETTES- Frouard 1979 - 1984
-
ECOLE ELSA TRIOLET- Frouard 1979 - 1984
-
STE ELISABETH- Nancy 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Sainte-elisabeth- Nancy 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Sainte-elisabeth- Nancy 1984 - 1992
-
Sup'est- Nancy 1990 - 1997
-
Sup'est- Nancy 1992 - 1998
-
Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion- Nancy 1992 - 2000
-
Sup' Est- Nancy 1992 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
-
OFUP - Commercial (Commercial)- Nancy 1995 - 1995
-
GPV - Commercial (Commercial)- Annonay 1996 - 1997
-
SOLINEST - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Brunstatt 1998 - 2001
-
SOLINEST SA - Commercial (Commercial)- Brunstatt 1998 - 2001
-
SOLINEST - Commercial (Commercial)- Sausheim 1998 - 2001
-
Scala Ece Hungary Kft - Budapest - Informaticien (Informatique)- Le plessis robinson 2001 - 2004
-
ORANGE LA REUNION - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint denis 2004 - maintenant
-
ORANGE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint denis de la rÃ©union 2004 - maintenant
-
ORANGE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint denis chaudron 2004 - maintenant
-
ORANGE REUNION - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- St denis 2004 - maintenant
-
Orange Réunion - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint denis 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael PHILIPPOT
-
Vit Ã :
MONTPELLIER, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 avril 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Après la Hongrie, la Réunion, Paris, Bordeaux, nous avons atterri avec nos 2 filles à Montpellier
Profession :
Directeur Assistance Technique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
