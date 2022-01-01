Michael ROUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARC LEGOUHY- Le lavandou 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Fréderic Mistral- Le lavandou 1982 - 1987
-
ECOLE PRIVE CHARLEMAGNE- Hyeres 1988 - 1990
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michael ROUX
-
Vit à :
DIGNE LES BAINS, France
-
Né en :
1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Photographe sportif et artiste
Profession :
Photographe
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1