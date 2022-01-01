Michael SAMSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Lycée Jean Moulin

     -  Les andelys 1985 - 1991

  • A.m.p.a  - Fraiseur numerique (Production)

     -  Les andelys 1994 - 2001

  • MEGA P  - Fraiseur numerique (Production)

     -  Aubevoye 2001 - 2002

  • SOMAG

     -  Bon encontre 2002 - 2006

  • SA DE NADAI  - Programmeur fraiseur 5 axe  (Informatique)

     -  Bon encontre 2006 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 12ème Régiment D'artillerie  - 1ere cannonier ! (Autre)

     -  Oberhoffen sur moder

    bonjour je m'appel michael samson et j'aimerais retrouver des personnes du contingent 91 !

    1991 - 1992

A propos

General

  First Name Last Name:

    Michael SAMSON

  Lives in:

    BON-ENCONTRE, France

  Born:

    6 avril 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à tous les normands gros bisous du tarn et garonne depuis 2 ans !

  • Profession :

    Fraiseur cn

  • Situation familiale :

    married

  • Enfants :

    3

