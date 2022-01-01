Michael SAMSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Simone Signoret- Aubevoye 1982 - 1986
-
JEAN MOULIN- Les andelys 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Et Lycée Professionnel Jean Moulin- Les andelys 1987 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée Jean Moulin- Les andelys 1985 - 1991
-
A.m.p.a - Fraiseur numerique (Production)- Les andelys 1994 - 2001
-
MEGA P - Fraiseur numerique (Production)- Aubevoye 2001 - 2002
-
SOMAG- Bon encontre 2002 - 2006
-
SA DE NADAI - Programmeur fraiseur 5 axe (Informatique)- Bon encontre 2006 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
12ème Régiment D'artillerie - 1ere cannonier ! (Autre)- Oberhoffen sur moder
bonjour je m'appel michael samson et j'aimerais retrouver des personnes du contingent 91 !1991 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael SAMSON
-
Vit Ã :
BON-ENCONTRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 avril 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous les normands gros bisous du tarn et garonne depuis 2 ans !
Profession :
Fraiseur cn
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
