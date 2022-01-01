RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Bolbec
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Maternelle Pablo Picasso De Fontaine Martel- Bolbec
en fait, c'est l'Ã©cole Elisabeth mais elle n'existe pas sur le site et je ne peux pas la crÃ©er1983 - 1984
Ecole Sainte Genevieve (Bolbec)- Bolbec
CP A LA 3EME (REDOUBLEE 1 FOIS)1984 - 1988
Collège Sainte-geneviève- Bolbec 1989 - 1994
Lycee Jeanne D'arc - Autre (Enseignement professionnel)- Le havre
BEP SANITAIRE ET SOCIAL BEP METIERS DE LA COMPTABILITE BAC STT INFORMATIQUE DE GESTION1994 - 2000
IUT DU HAVRE- Le havre
DUT GEA2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
HOECHST MARION ROUSSEL- Lillebonne 1997 - 1998
COMPAGNIE NOUVELLE DE MANUTENTION- Le havre 2000 - 2002
AUTOTRANS - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Le havre
EMPLOYE DE TRANSIT EXPORT DE VEHICULES EN AFRIQUE DE L'OUEST2002 - 2009
Hamburg Süd France- Le havre 2010 - 2010
LEON VINCENT - EmployÃ©e de transit (Autre)- Le havre 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michaella GANDAR (BOULAIS)
Vit Ã :
BOLBEC, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SALUT
Profession :
EmployÃ©e de transit
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
