Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Etienne Bezout- Nemours 1964 - 1971
-
Lycée François 1er Fontainebleau- Fontainebleau 1971 - 1972
-
Ecole Breguet/esiee- Paris 1972 - 1973
-
Université D'orléans- Orleans 1973 - 1974
-
Institut Agricole De Fontlongue- Miramas 1974 - 1976
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel BARTOLO
-
Vit Ã :
BONDAROY, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 avril 1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur gÃ©nÃ©ral
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
