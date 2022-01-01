Michel BLANGIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT THOMAS- Champigny sur marne 1967 - 1975
-
Collège Les Boullereaux- Champigny sur marne 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Professionnel Gabriel Peri- Champigny sur marne 1978 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel BLANGIER
-
Vit à :
MONTFERMEIL, France
-
Né en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chiffreur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
