Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Savigny sur orge 1944 - 1950
-
Lycée Jean-baptiste Corot - Le Château- Savigny sur orge 1950 - 1957
-
SUDRIA- Paris 1957 - 1958
-
ESE- Malakoff 1959 - 1961
Parcours entreprise
-
CEA SACLAY- Gif sur yvette 1961 - 1978
-
CISI- Paris 1978 - 1982
-
CISIGRAPH- Rungis 1984 - 1993
-
Eads Matra Datavision (Groupe Eads-airbus)- Les ulis 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
Cil (Club Informatique Lagny)- Lagny sur marne 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel BORY
-
Vit à :
LAGNY SUR MARNE, France
-
Né en :
1938 (84 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel BORY a reconnu Jacques COUSIN sur la photo Seconde M
-
Michel BORY a reconnu Philippe DELAUNAY sur la photo Seconde M
-
Michel BORY a reconnu Michel BORY sur la photo Seconde M
-
Michel BORY a reconnu Michel BORY sur la photo math élem 56 57
-
Michel BORY a reconnu Michel BORY sur la photo Première
-
Michel BORY a reconnu Michel BORY sur la photo Seconde M
-
Michel BORY a reconnu Jacky BRUNEAU sur la photo CM2 ?