Michel BOUCQ est sur Copains d'avant.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CLOCHEVILLE- Tours 1953 - 1961
-
Lycée Grandmont- Tours 1961 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
Voyer.sa- La riche 1966 - 1967
-
Screg Ouest (Tp)- Tours 1968 - 1971
-
SCREG OUEST- Checy 1971 - 2007
Parcours militaire
-
8 Rt (Transmissions)- Puteaux 1967 - 1967
-
8rt Des Transmissions- Paris 1967 - 1967
-
132° Cmt- Nouatre 1967 - 1968
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel BOUCQ
-
Vit Ã :
ORLEANS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
