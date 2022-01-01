Michel BOULAROT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Port Sainte Foy Et Ponchapt)- Port sainte foy ponchapt 1963 - 1964
-
CAVILLE- Bergerac 1964 - 1969
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Bergerac 1969 - 1971
-
Lycée Maine De Biran- Bergerac 1972 - 1975
-
LYCEE PRE DE CORDY- Sarlat 1975 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
Orange- 1978 - 2021
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel BOULAROT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT NEXANS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
