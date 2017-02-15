Michel BOUTOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Mr Bricolage  - Chef de rayon sanitaire (Commercial)

     -  SETE 2007 - 2018

A propos

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michel BOUTOU

  • Vit Ã  :

    FRONTIGNAN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    16 mai 1971 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié en 2000 j'ais 2 fillles

  • Profession :

    Vendeur en bricolage

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :