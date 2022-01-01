Michel BOUZY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Empereurs (Chateaudun)- Chateaudun 1952 - 1954
Ecole Civry (Civry)- Civry 1954 - 1960
ECOLE DE NOTARIAT DE PARIS- Paris 1964 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
Lycée Emile Zola Chateaudun- Chateaudun 1960 - 1964
Lycée Emile Zola Chateaudun - Clerc de notaire (Juridique)- Chateaudun 1964 - 1986
Parcours club
OCC- Chateaudun 1962 - 1963
VELO CLUB DUNOIS- Chateaudun 1964 - 1978
CLUB CYCLISTE DE BOIGNY SUR BIONNE- Boigny sur bionne 1979 - 1982
Parcours militaire
2° Rég. De Hussards- Orleans 1967 - 1968
8ème Régiment De Chasseurs- Orleans 1969 - 1994
A propos
General
Prénom Nom :Michel BOUZY
Vit à :
ORLEANS, France
Né le :
29 nov. 1948 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ© du Notariat
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Mauritanie
