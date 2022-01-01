Michel BRETON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Evron 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Raoul Vadepied- Evron
electrotech1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Howmet Ciral - Ebarbeur (Production)- Evron 1982 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel BRETON
-
Vit à :
EVRON, France
-
Né le :
24 nov. 1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ouvrier de production, redacteur de FITs, correspo
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3