Michel CALVEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Jeanne D'arc- Plussulien 1949 - 1957
-
Ecole Primaire (Plussulien)- Plussulien 1949 - 1957
-
Petit Séminaire- Quintin 1957 - 1963
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Campostal- Rostrenen 1963 - 1965
-
Icam (Institut Catholique Des Arts & Métiers)- Lille 1965 - 1970
Parcours militaire
-
EOR- Brest 1970 - 1970
-
E.e. Vauquelin - Officier mÃ©canicien (EOR)- Brest 1970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Alstom- BELFORT 1972 - 1977
-
Alsthom Atlantique (Alstom)- SAINT NAZAIRE 1977 - 1986
-
Semt Pielstick- Saint nazaire 1987 - 2006
-
Man Diesel- Saint nazaire 2007 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel CALVEZ
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT NAZAIRE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1946 (76 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michel CALVEZ a reconnu Michel CALVEZ sur la photo Maternelle ecole Jeanne d'Arc
-
Michel CALVEZ a ajoutÃ© Ecole Primaire Jeanne D'arc Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel CALVEZ a reconnu Loic RAULT sur la photo 5ème
-
Michel CALVEZ a reconnu Michel CALVEZ sur la photo Maternelle ecole Jeanne d'Arc
-
Michel CALVEZ a ajoutÃ© Man Diesel Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel CALVEZ a ajoutÃ© Semt Pielstick Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel CALVEZ a ajoutÃ© Alsthom-atlantique Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel CALVEZ a ajoutÃ© Icam Ã son parcours scolaire