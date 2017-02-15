Michel CHENEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA REPUBLIQUE- Boulzicourt 1956 - 1960
-
Ecole Pierre Brossolette (Charleville Mezieres)- Charleville mezieres 1961 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
-
RHIN RHONE- Strasbourg 1964 - 1985
-
BollorÃ© Ã‰nergie (Bolloré)- PUTEAUX 1985 - 2008
-
BollorÃ© Ã‰nergie (Bolloré)- MONTEREAU FAULT YONNE 2008 - 2009
-
BollorÃ© Ã‰nergie (Bolloré)- VAUCRESSON 2008 - 2009
-
BollorÃ© Ã‰nergie (Bolloré)- REIMS 2008 - 2009
-
BollorÃ© Ã‰nergie (Bolloré)- VRIGNE AUX BOIS 2008 - 2009
-
BollorÃ© Ã‰nergie (Bolloré)- AMIENS 2008 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel CHENEL
-
Vit Ã :
PARON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
