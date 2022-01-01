RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Nantes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (La Roche Derrien)- La roche derrien 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Ernest Renan- Treguier 1986 - 1992
-
Lycée Félix Le Dantec- Lannion
BEP VENTE ACTION MARCHANDE1993 - 1995
-
LANROZE- Brest
BAC PRO VENTRE REPRESENTATION1995 - 1997
-
Lycée Amiral Ronarc'h- Brest
BTS FORCE DE VENTE1997 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel EVEN
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Né en :
1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'habite à Nantes. j'ai deux enfants se 6 et 2 ans
Profession :
Agent administratif
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2