Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole (Saint Estephe)- Saint estephe 1969 - 1977
-
Collège- Pauillac 1977 - 1980
-
Collège Saint-jean- Pauillac 1980 - 1983
-
Le Vigean- Eysines 1983 - 1985
Parcours club
-
Spic Rugby- Pauillac 1980 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
126 Ri Brive- Brive la gaillarde 1985 - 1986
-
Cs4 Limoges- Limoges 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Chateau Lagrange- Saint julien beychevelle 1991 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel FABRI
-
Vit Ã :
PAUILLAC, France
-
NÃ© le :
2 aoÃ»t 1966 (55 ans)
Voyages
-
