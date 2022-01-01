RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lorient
Michel FITO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Institution Ste Jeanne D'arc- Lorient 1963 - 1968
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARIE PIE X- Lorient 1969 - 1973
-
Collège Notre-dame Du Ter- Ploemeur 1974 - 1977
-
Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix- Ploemeur 1978 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel FITO
-
Vit à :
LORIENT, France
-
Né le :
5 juil. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Yeahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Profession :
Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel FITO a reconnu Michel FITO sur la photo QUEL DATE?
-
Michel FITO a ajouté Institution Ste Jeanne D'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Michel FITO a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix à son parcours scolaire
-
Michel FITO a ajouté Collège Notre-dame Du Ter à son parcours scolaire
-
Michel FITO a ajouté Ecole Sainte Marie Pie X à son parcours scolaire