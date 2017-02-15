Michel FROUGET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Liberation (Broons)- Broons 1959 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
Garage Hermenault - MÃ©canicien auto- Le mans 1968 - 1973
-
ERGM BRUZ- Bruz 1974 - 2001
-
2 Rmat Bruz- Bruz 2001 - 2014
Parcours militaire
-
CISM LA MARTINERIE- Chateauroux 1973 - 1973
-
311° Cmt- Bruz 1973 - 1974
Parcours club
-
FC SEVIGNAC- Sevignac 1974 - 1977
-
Esm Bruz (Corpo)- Bruz 1977 - 2014
Parcours associatif
-
Maison Familliale Rurale- Saint gregoire 1997 - 2022
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel FROUGET
-
Vit Ã :
RENNES, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 sept. 1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, j''ai trois enfants et 5 petits enfants
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
Michel FROUGET a ajoutÃ© Garage Hermenault Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel FROUGET a ajoutÃ© Maison Familliale Rurale Ã son parcours associatif
-
Michel FROUGET a reconnu Bertrand MASSON sur la photo Remise plaquette dirigeant méritant Eric PERCHERON
-
Michel FROUGET a reconnu Michel FROUGET sur la photo Remise plaquette dirigeant méritant Eric PERCHERON
-
Michel FROUGET a reconnu Michel FROUGET sur la photo Remise plaquette dirigeant méritant Eric PERCHERON
-
Michel FROUGET a reconnu Michel FROUGET sur la photo Remise plaquette dirigeant méritant Eric PERCHERON
-
Michel FROUGET a reconnu Michel FROUGET sur la photo Remise plaquette dirigeant méritant Eric PERCHERON