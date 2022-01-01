Michel GOARIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Coat An Doch- Guingamp 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Saint-jean Bosco- Lanrodec
de la 6Ã¨me Ã la 5Ã¨me1985 - 1987
-
Collège Saint-dominique- Guingamp
DE LA 6Ã¨me Orange Ã la 3Ã¨me1986 - 1990
-
ECOLE SAINTE ELISABETH- Paimpol
BEP ELECTROTECHNIQUE1989 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
MARINE NATIONALE - MÃ©canicien Naval (Technique)- Brest 1993 - 2014
-
Ville De Quimper - Responsable parc vÃ©hicules et magasin central (Technique)- Quimper 2014 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Jeanne D'arc - MÃ©canicien Naval (Technique)- Brest 1995 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel GOARIN
-
Vit Ã :
ROSNOEN, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 oct. 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - AlgÃ©rie - Arabie Saoudite - Australie - Bangladesh - BrÃ©sil - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Ã‰thiopie - GrÃ¨ce - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Iran - Irlande - Islande - Italie - Madagascar - Malaisie - Maroc - Mozambique - Pakistan - Philippines - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Ã‰rythree - Somalie - Sri Lanka - Oman - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Uruguay - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
-
