Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • MARINE NATIONALE  - MÃ©canicien Naval (Technique)

     -  Brest 1993 - 2014

  • Ville De Quimper  - Responsable parc vÃ©hicules et magasin central (Technique)

     -  Quimper 2014 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • Jeanne D'arc  - MÃ©canicien Naval (Technique)

     -  Brest 1995 - 1997

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michel GOARIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    ROSNOEN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    23 oct. 1973 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

