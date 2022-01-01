Michel GOUAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Eugene Anne (Gisors)- Gisors 1958 - 1966
Parcours club
-
Entente Gisorsiennes Section Judo- Gisors 1966 - 1978
-
Dojo Val D'oise- Cergy 1978 - 1989
-
Club De Judo- Etrepagny 1990 - maintenant
-
USE- Etrepagny 1990 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
43 Rima- Offenburg 1973 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel GOUAULT
-
Vit à :
COUDRAY, France
-
Né en :
1952 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Mecanicien automobile
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2